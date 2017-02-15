Wintec launches OET English language test

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 17:59

Wintec is now an official testing venue for an English language test designed to support healthcare professionals in gaining professional registration and employment.

Registration is now open for the Occupational English Test (OET), a highly regarded international English language test.

Wintec’s Centre for Language Director, Jo Thomas says the OET specifically targets medical language and is designed to meet the needs of healthcare professionals.

"The test offered by OET at Wintec is focussed on the language skills healthcare professionals need for being successful in their roles. It’s a highly developed test which is recognised by boards and councils for professional registration and by Immigration New Zealand for all visa categories," says Ms Thomas.

"By offering this test at Wintec, we are enabling healthcare professionals locally and nationally, those intending to travel here and our international students to demonstrate their proficiency, and assisting them in gaining employment."

A range of healthcare regulatory boards recognise the test for registration including dentistry, medicine, midwifery, nursing, occupational therapy, optometry, pharmacy, physiotherapy, podiatry and veterinary science. Most regulatory boards in New Zealand, Australia and Singapore accept OET results.

"This initiative enhances Wintec’s purpose of providing industry-relevant and work-ready training opportunities for our local and international audience," says Ms Thomas. "It can also be offered as part of our nursing, midwifery and occupational therapy training."

Registration is open for the first OET test at Wintec on Saturday 8 April 2017 and the cost is around $630.00. Wintec will then offer the test every month.

Cambridge English Language Assessment and the Box Hill Institute own OET, which has a proven 30-year pedigree in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. To register, or for more information, visit occupationalenglishtest.org.