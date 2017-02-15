States of emergency declared in Christchurch and Selwyn

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 18:13

The Mayors of Christchurch City and Selwyn District have made a joint decision to declare States of Emergency in their respective areas in relation to the Port Hills fires.

The declaration follows the evacuation this afternoon of 200-300 residents as the fire shifted closer to residential properties. It is no longer just a significant rural fire on the boundary of the city. It is now a city issue with suburbs being evacuated.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says a city response is also required to ensure the safety and welfare of residents.

"Christchurch needs a multi-agency response given the seriousness of the situation. We need to be able to draw on all the resources possible to give our residents confidence in the ongoing response."

Selwyn District Mayor Sam Broughton says, "we acknowledge there has been a huge effort responding to the fire to date, however this declaration recognises the seriousness of the situation, and this will allow us to provide all the assistance necessary to respond to the unfolding situation.

"The district and the city must work together to manage the situation and address the different challenges the fire is creating in each area."