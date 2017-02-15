Extra patrols in Christchurch tonight

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 20:10

Statement from Senior Sergeant Steve Bothamley:

Christchurch Police will have extra patrols out tonight to assist those in the areas affected by the fires and to provide reassurance to members of the public.

Police will also be checking in on those affected by power outages.

There have been no more evacuations during the last couple of hours since Kennedys Bush Road was cleared earlier today.

Police would like to thank all emergency services for their efforts and everyone else for their ongoing cooperation.

Please check in on your neighbours tonight as many people, particularly those living alone, may be feeling anxious.