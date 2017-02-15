Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 22:10

Police are facilitating further evacuations in Christchurch due to the fire crossing Dyers Pass Road into Victoria Park.

Residents in the area from the Sign of the Takahe, Cashmere to Victoria Park should evacuate their homes immediately. This includes Victoria Park Road, Pentre Terrace and Dyers Pass, south of Takahe Drive.

The south side of Cashmere Road between Kennedy's Bush Road and Hoon Hay Valley Road is also being evacuated.

Christchurch Police will have extra patrols out tonight to assist those in the areas affected.

All residents should please check in with their neighbours, where you are being evacuated or not.

We'd like to thank all emergency services for their efforts and the public for their ongoing cooperation.