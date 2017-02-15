Huge painting donated for auction

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 20:39

An extraordinary oil painting of the Milford Sound by New Zealand landscape artist Caley Hall, is being auctioned with the proceeds to go to the development of Earthrace Conservation’s new vessel Earthrace-2

The painting which measures 1,420mm x 2,460mm will be auctioned by respected Mossgreen-Webbs and has an estimate of $12,000 to $18,000 value.

The artist says that he is proud to contribute to the cause of Earthrace Conservation and Captain Pete Bethune’s efforts in developing an incredible new 60 metre vessel Earthrace-2.

EARTHRACE-2 is a state-of-the-art Trimaran developed to work on Marine Conservation. There will also be a TV series based on her, and a worldwide outreach tour including New Zealand. Hall will be the first Artist in Residence on the vessel.

The online auction takes place on 28th Feb and the painting is lot 855 of 169

The painting can be viewed on the auction catalogue here or in the MossgreenWebb’s Gallery in Auckland.

