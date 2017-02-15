Lotto players from Auckland and Ashburton win $500,000

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 20:39

Two lucky players from Auckland and Ashburton will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Mobil The Gardens in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Ashburton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Saturday.

Through the Lotto-funded "Meet the Locals" He Tuku Aroha precinct at the Wellington Zoo, visitors can now get up close and personal with some of the native animals that make New Zealand special. Every week Lotto players generate funding for community projects like this right across New Zealand. Good on you Lotto players!

