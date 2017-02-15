Ngati Manu honours Pomare II

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 20:48

The descendants of Pomare ll of Ngati Manu are busy preparing to commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi by their ancestor Pomare lI who signed at Opua in the Bay of Islands on the 17th of February, 1840 at their annual Te Rā o Pomare celebrations.

Karetu Marae, the bastion of Ngati Manu situated on the banks of a tributary to the Taumarere River, are looking forward to hosting a day of remembrance in honouring their tūpuna Pōmare II.

Hapu spokesperson Arapeta Hamilton says "In light of the recent Waitangi Tribunal finding in the stage 1 Report of the Northland hearings, they acknowledge that we did not cede our sovereignty and Te Rā o Pomare reminds us that our tupuna's aspirations and vision for his hapu was always about ensuring that our hapu rangatiratanga remained in tact"

"Ngāti Manu will also take the opportunity to announce the Pomare representative on the Waitangi National Trust and honour those in the hapu that have been involved in environmental initiatives around kaitiakitanga of Taumarere River and celebrate all the positive projects that have happened over the year" says Mr Hamilton.

Te Ra o Pomare is held annually and also remembers the historic alliances between the chiefs Te Tirarau, Kawiti and Pomare prior to the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The pōhiri will be held at 10am on Friday, 17th February at Karetu Marae.