Potential impact on Kordia services due to Port Hills fire

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 21:11

STATEMENT BY KORDIA GROUP CEO SCOTT BARTLETT: PORT HILLS FIRE

"Kordia’s transmission site located at the summit of Sugarloaf, which provides a number of services including television and radio for the Christchurch area, is currently under significant threat by the Port Hills fire. As a result, Kordia has activated its disaster recovery plans and is working with its customers to prepare for the worst. Further updates will be provided tomorrow morning when the situation has been assessed or more information comes to hand. We appreciate the efforts of emergency services who are working hard to contain the situation and understand that safety of life is their priority."