Ferry service between Tairua and Pauanui closed

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 07:45

The ferry service between Tairua, Pauanui and Paku will be closed from Wednesday 1 March until Friday 30 June while the Tairua wharf and boat ramp is redeveloped.

"We've been in contact with local residents, the schools and other organisations to let them know in advance that the ferry service won't be operating over this time," says Garry Towler our Area Manager for Tairua. "The Tairua Wharf and Boat Ramp redevelopment project has been planned for some time and we planned for the physical work to be staged outside of peak times to avoid as much disruption as possible."

"We have also been working with the ferry operator around the construction timeframes," says Mr Towler.

The old wharf will be dismantled and the old materials will be transported off-site by a truck.

The Tairua Wharf and Boat Ramp redevelopment is a $1.4m project which includes the demolition of the old wharf, construction of a new wharf and re-attachment of the existing wharf pontoon and pedestrian bridge. The existing boat ramp will be widened and extended to improve boat launching at low tide, along with the addition of two new floating pontoons off the boat ramp.

For more details go to www.tcdc.govt.nz/tairuawharf.