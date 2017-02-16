Northern NZ: It's raining rain, hallelujah!

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 08:51

Drizzle patches turned to showers, showers to patchy light rain and now set in heavier falls are stretching across Northland and still intensifying.

Rain in Kaitaia has been steady and even heavy at times since late yesterday. A mix if light rain and heavier falls will continue today with daytime heating creating more intense downpours across the upper North Island.

The rain is now moving into Auckland and Waikato - mostly light for now but heavier more set in falls are likely across the regions as the day goes on.

Yesterday we reported that the rain band was intense but narrow - roughly about the width of Northland, so a slight jog left or right (west or east) may see lighter falls for some, heavier for others. Today the latest data shows a very slight westwards lean to this front, indicating that those in the western side of Northland and Waikato may get some of the heaviest falls.

Keep an eye on the tax funded rain radars at MetService and the rain maps here at WeatherWatch.co.nz.

As we said yesterday, this rain will put a significant dent in the drought - but for everyone it may not be quite enough to end it. It's still going to be a very wet day or two for northern New Zealand and it's only just starting now.

This slight western jog of the rain band may also limit what Gisborne receives but possibly increase rain in the Whanganui River catchment.

What about Christchurch and the Port Hill fires?

Sadly we don't expect much rain for Christchurch in the next 10 days. Winds will be blowing from the ENE to NE at 30 or 35km/h today and the next couple days - this is not ideal for fighting fires as it's fairly windy and a mild wind direction. While there is a moderate chance of some drizzle on Friday and a few showers on Saturday morning this won't be very much at all. The long range forecast also looks fairly dry: www.weatherwatch.co.nz/weather-forecasts/christchurch

- WeatherWatch.co.nz