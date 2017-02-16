Body found in Woodhill Forrest, Muriwai

|
Police can confirm a body was found in the Woodhill Forrest, Muriwai last night (Wednesday 15 February).
The body was found by a member of the public and Police remain at the scene.
Police are currently going through the process to formally identify the body.
Further information will be released when it's available.
