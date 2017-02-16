Unisys unveils digital banking software platform Elevate by Unisys

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 09:29

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced the launch of Elevate by Unisys, an end-to-end, digital banking software platform and suite of applications designed to help financial institutions deliver an instantly secure, omnichannel banking experience to their customers. As a result, customers will be able to pay their bills on the go, transfer funds and apply for loans and mortgages anytime, anywhere - regardless of whether they are doing so on a mobile device or tablet, via an internet browser or inside a branch.

"Elevate will allow banks and building societies to deliver a secure, frictionless banking experience to their customers," said Eric Hutto, senior vice president and president, Enterprise Solutions, Unisys. "People increasingly want to bank in a manner that fits with their lifestyle, so having a secure, integrated digital banking platform will increase customer satisfaction and brand loyalty - by empowering today’s digital customer."

Banking with Improved Security

Anchored in Unisys’ Retail Banking Delivery platform, Elevate is available to financial institutions of all sizes and can be adapted to fit a range of business needs, including the origination of mortgages, loans, savings and current accounts. The platform incorporates a high-level of security, as built-in adaptive biometric and data analytics securely identify customers, authenticate access and validate transactions. This helps to reduce fraud and enhance the customer experience, while also meeting regulatory requirements and dramatically reducing PCI and related compliance costs.

Elevate can be delivered as-a-service from a private or public cloud or as an on-premise solution, secured using Unisys Stealth software. Stealth uses identity-based micro-segmentation techniques and encryption to create segments within an organisation where only authorised users can access information, while those without authorisation cannot even see that those endpoints exist.

"The challenge for many banks and building societies today is how to stay relevant and keep pace with the changing needs of customers," said Eric Crabtree, global head of Unisys Financial Services. "Additionally, the analytics engine behind Elevate can provide banks with opportunities for improving operational and sales efficiency, while our award-winning Stealth security suite helps ensure that client applications and data are protected from threats."

Elevate’s cloud delivery model will enable financial institutions to attract a new generation of digital savvy customers and grow their omnichannel service offerings; improve their speed to market for digital services; and shift costs to a pay-for-use model. Regulatory compliance for the platform is supported by Unisys, which is trusted by many clients around the global to deliver innovative, business-critical solutions.

Elevate is launching in EMEA and Asia Pacific this quarter, and will be available in North, America and Latin America in the second quarter of 2017.

More than 125 banks worldwide use Unisys’ retail banking delivery platform. For more information on Unisys’ financial services capabilities, please visit http://www.unisys.com/industries/financial-services.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that works with many of the world's largest companies and government organisations to solve their most pressing IT and business challenges. Unisys specialises in providing integrated, leading-edge solutions to clients in government, financial services and commercial markets. With more than 20,000 employees serving clients around the world, Unisys offerings include cloud and infrastructure services, application services, security solutions, and high-end server technology. For more information, visit www.unisys.com. Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Unisys Asia Pacific

In Asia Pacific, Unisys delivers services and solutions through subsidiaries in New Zealand, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan and through distributors or resellers in other countries in the region. For more information, visit www.unisys.co.nz. Follow us on www.twitter.com/UnisysAPAC.