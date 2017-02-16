NZ children are spending almost a full working week on electronics

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 09:51

Almost one in five New Zealand children spend the equivalent of a full time job (up to 35 hours) per week staring at screens, reveals new research from Specsavers.

After the long summer holidays, no doubt children have spent time on iPads, tablets and computers. All of which can add value to children’s lives, especially for education, but Specsavers Optometrists are calling on parents to consider their children’s eyes. They warn that too much time spent in front of these electronic devices can cause serious, long-term damage to young eyes. While Clinical Psychologist Rebecca Daly-Peoples stresses the psychological effects increased screen time can have on children’s development and behaviour.

Specsavers Massey Optometrist, Jason Clark says, "Staring at screens for extended periods of time can increase the risk of becoming short-sighted, this means the eyes focus well only on close objects, while more distant objects appear blurred. Children are more so at risk, as their eyes are still developing. We care about the future vision of our children and urge parents to consider the amount of time kids are spending on their electronic devices.

"The research uncovered some worrying statistics, almost one in two children (45 per cent) aged between 1 - 16 years old have never had an eye exam. That is more than 400,000 Kiwi children and with the Specsavers Kids Go Free initiative offering free eye exams to all children up to the age of 16, there really is no excuse," adds Jason Clark.

A psychological impact

In addition, Clinical Psychologist, Rebecca Daly-Peoples, notes that healthy vision is imperative for learning, "Impaired vision may lead to learning difficulties, which in turn can negatively affect kids’ self-esteem. For optimal eye development, children need to be interacting with their environment, moving around outside and engaging in physical and social activities,"

As well as potential effects on visual functioning and learning, Daly-Peoples warns there are a raft of other negative health outcomes from overuse of electronic screens including increased risks for obesity, sleep difficulties, and behaviour problems.

"As parents, we need to consider all aspects of our children’s health. When children are struggling with learning, headaches or sleep, it is important to assess the causes. Regular eye exams should be a part of that process, particularly in identifying vision-related learning difficulties," concludes Daly Peoples.

Setting examples and being aware

Whilst the Ministry of Health shares guidelines to parents recommending that children spend no longer than two hours on electronic devices and get at least 60 minutes of physical activity a day, it appears adults may actually be setting bad examples. New Zealand adults spend a significant amount of time in front of desktop computers, laptops and smartphones ranking in the top three. On average 77 per cent of adults spend up to 14 hours per day in front of electronic devices - that’s nearly 100 hours a week.

After eight is too late

The research revealed that two thirds of parents (66 per cent) are not aware that a squint can be treated if detected early enough.

"Long term eye issues have a higher chance of being cured if they are detected and treated before a child turns eight. Prevention is better than cure. We recommend children have their eyes tested every two years," says Jason Clark.