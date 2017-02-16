Appointment made to NPDC Audit and Risk Committee

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 10:19

An appointee to New Plymouth District Council’s Audit and Risk Committee brings with her significant experience and expertise from large public agencies.

Committee Chairman Richard Handley says Adrienne Young-Cooper’s appointment reflects the maturing of risk management in New Zealand and the seriousness that the Council places on it.

"We’re delighted we’ve been able to attract an independent member of such experience and capability," says Councillor Handley.

"Adrienne will provide an external perspective to our decision-making in this critically important area, particularly given our focus to retain the Council’s AAA rating with Standard and Poor’s - the highest rating possible for local government in New Zealand."

Ms Young-Cooper is a Chartered Fellow - the most senior status available - of the Institute of Directors.

Her background includes directorships of some of New Zealand’s significant companies. She is currently a board member of the NZ Transport Agency, Chair of Housing New Zealand Corporation, and Director of HLC (Hobsonville Land Company Limited) and Wairaka Land Company Limited.

The Audit and Risk Committee makes recommendations to the Council on NPDC’s internal control framework and financial management practices, internal and external reporting and accountability arrangements, and risk management systems, processes and practices.