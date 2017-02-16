Gas leak on Te Atatu Road - please avoid area

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 10:31

Police are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area of Te Atatu Road between Vera Road and Royal View Road.

There has been a gas main rupture and the area will be closed to all traffic while this is being repaired.

Suggested alternate route to the motorway is Lincoln Avenue, as it's unknown how long the area will be closed down.

We thank people for their patience while the repairs are undertaken.