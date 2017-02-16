Postponed: NgÄ Puna Wai Sports Hub event

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 12:36

Friday’s planned community celebration at the site of the upcoming NgÄ Puna Wai Sports Hub has been postponed due to the Port Hills fires.

The event was to mark the imminent development of the long-awaited international-standard athletics track at NgÄ Puna Wai Sports Hub. While the fires do not affect the project at all, this celebration will be postponed to a date in the next few weeks that is more suitable for the community. Christchurch City Council will advise of the new date as soon as possible.

First signs of construction on the development are set to begin in March as planned, with work on the athletics track itself scheduled for April.