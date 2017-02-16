Diversion for motorists who use Waikato Expressway near Taupiri

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 13:08

Waikato Expressway users will have a minor diversion near Gordonton Road at Taupiri for up to three weeks while work is done ahead of the connection to the Huntly section.

The State Highway 1 south-bound lane connecting traffic to the Ngaruawahia section will be temporarily closed and motorists will access the expressway from the roundabouts at the interchange.

This will happen from 8pm on Sunday, 19 February until 27 February and will enable preliminary work at the interchange for the Huntly section to be carried out.

The same arrangement will be used next year when the permanent connections are built.

Road users may encounter minor delays, with State Highway 1B Gordonton Road traffic needing to give way to all south-bound expressway traffic.

The NZ Transport Agency would like to apologise in advance for any delays the diversion may cause.

Meanwhile maintenance contractors are taking the opportunity to do surfacing work on Monday night 20 February, between the interchange and Orini Road. Stop/go signs will be used and a 30km/h speed limit will be put in place.

The Waikato Expressway project will improve safety and reliability and reduce travel times and congestion on State Highway 1 by delivering a four-lane highway from the Bombay Hills to south of Cambridge.