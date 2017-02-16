Tawa by-election voting deadline noon tomorrow

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 13:44

Anyone still wanting to vote in the Tawa Community Board by-election is urged to drop their voting papers at the Tawa Library before the voting deadline at 12 noon tomorrow (Friday 17 February).

So far just over 2500 votes have been cast - about 24 percent of the 10,200 papers that were sent to voters in Tawa.

It is now too late to put votes in the post if voters want to beat the deadline. Voters can also drop completed voting papers at the Wellington City Council service centre at 101 Wakefield Street or at the nearby Central Library.

Five candidates are competing for the vacancy on the Community Board as a result of Jill Day being elected as a northern ward member of the Wellington City Council in last October’s local body elections. The five are: Damian Hewett, Liz Langham, Stacey Richardson, Craig Robertson and Anna Scott.