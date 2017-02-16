ANZ unveils GAYTMS to celebrate Pride Festival in Auckland

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 13:52

ANZ’s world-famous GAYTMs have been unveiled in central Auckland to celebrate diversity and show the bank’s support for the Pride Festival and the LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer) community.

The two ATMs have a carnival-themed surround, designed by Auckland artist Tony Graystone. The GAYTMs are located at ANZ Ponsonby and ANZ 45 Queen St and will be in place until Monday, 27 February.

"This is the third year we have had GAYTMs to celebrate the Pride Festival in Auckland. As well as looking sensational, the GAYTMs this year carry a message that the LGBTIQ community should ‘#HoldTight’ and be comfortable expressing themselves in public," said ANZ Managing Director Retail and Business Banking and ANZ NZ Pride Network sponsor Antonia Watson.

Recent ANZ-commissioned research found that the LGBTIQ community was more than twice as likely (39%) than non-LGBTIQ (18%) to feel uncomfortable holding hands in public. ANZ has launched a #HoldTight campaign encouraging people to be comfortable expressing themselves.

"Sadly, many members of the LGBTIQ community still struggle with the smallest actions of affection in public. As well as the glamour of the GAYTMs, this year we are focusing on an empowering message," Ms Watson said. "This is also a great message for our staff as we want them to be true to themselves at work."

ANZ will also donate 50 cents from every transaction to OUTLine, a not-for-profit counselling service that supports people dealing with gender and sexuality issues.

"ANZ is a long-standing supporter of the Pride community, so we’re pleased to again partner with OUTLine and be our own helping hand to those who are struggling," Ms Watson said.

OUTLine General Manager Trevor Easton said the #HoldTight campaign not only sends an important message to the LGBTIQ community, but helps their important work.

"Last year OUTLine responded to over 10,000 calls, many from people struggling to feel accepted or worried about the reaction to their sexuality from others," Mr Easton said.

"The #HoldTight campaign delivers a meaningful message while also helping to fund our work to counsel people through difficult situations."

For those unable to visit a GAYTM to support OUTLine, donations to OUTLine can be made at https://givealittle.co.nz/org/outline

In 2017, ANZ continues as a sponsor of both Auckland and Wellington Pride Festivals along with Auckland’s Big Gay Out.

ANZ has five staff infinity groups, including a Pride group, who drive participation in events like the Pride Parade.