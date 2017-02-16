Good rainfall bringing welcome relief to parched areas

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 14:11

Good rainfalls are occurring over the top of the North Island bringing welcome relief to parched areas of Northland and Auckland, especially for farmers and those relying on tank water. Some of the drier areas over the east of the North Island should also get some useful falls thanks to an active trough and accompanying northeast flow. This rain spreads down the country, arriving in Christchurch early Saturday and should bring some help there with the fires on the Port Hills.

"There is still some uncertainty with rainfall amounts for the Christchurch region on Saturday," says Forecaster Cameron Coutts, "but up to 10mm is possible."

Rainfall accumulation up until late Saturday

There are many events on over the country this weekend, with those in the south of the South Island, such as the Challenge Wanaka triathlon, looking fine. Unfortunately, rain, showers and thunderstorms over the North Island and northeast of the South Island through Friday and into Saturday will have a significant effect on events elsewhere.

"Some of the falls could be heavy over the North Island, with the risk of downpours and localised flooding," says Coutts, "so keep an eye on the latest forecasts and the MetService rain radars."