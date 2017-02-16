Motorbikes and garden furniture being targeted by thieves in HB

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 14:25

Motorbikes and garden furniture are being targeted by thieves in Hawke’s Bay.

Police have seen an increasing trend of motorbikes being stolen, including quadbikes being targeted rurally and road and trail bikes being stolen from urban areas.

This includes two Harley Davidsons that were taken from different motels on Marine Parade in Napier overnight (Wednesday 15 February to Thursday 16 February).

"We are also seeing an increase in garden furniture and ornaments being stolen from people’s yards across Hawke’s Bay," says Inspector Harry Harvey.

"Some of the items appear to be specifically targeted and would require more than one person to carry.

It is likely that they are using a van, truck or trailer to take the goods away.

"If you see anything suspicious, such as people in your yard or your neighbours’ yard, or a vehicle that shouldn’t be there, please call 111.

If you are in a position to note a description or registration down that would be of great value to us too."

If anyone has any information that would help identify those responsible for these thefts, or locate the stolen property, please contact your local Police station or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.