New gym getting into shape at Thames

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 15:26

The indoor sports facility being built at Thames High School is well out of the ground and from now on will rapidly take shape as the floor and walls are constructed.

There is a large crane now on site and stacks of building materials are ready to be lifted into place.

The foundations have been constructed and the flooring joists are being laid in preparation for the walls to be built.

The $4.8 million facility is a joint project of our Council, Thames High School and the Thames Sport and Education Community Trust, and is for both community and high school use.

"The ground work phase of any building project is always the most difficult and time-consuming," says our project manager Len Whittaker. "Once it's out of the ground, the rest of it happens quite quickly."

We expect construction to be completed around June this year. The car park across Rolleston Street from the gym is complete, but not yet open for public use.

The new indoor sports facility is being built right next door to the existing high school gymnasium, making it a two-court venue that will be suitable for hosting senior-level tournaments for netball, volleyball, basketball, badminton, gymnastics and other sports.

For many years, sports clubs and the high school have been constrained by the limited facilities available in the Thames area for indoor sports. This has resulted in high school teams and community sports clubs competing for the limited space and time that has been available, with this situation not allowing for programme growth. The new Thames indoor sports facility will provide the much needed extra space that the community has wanted for a long time.

The project has had tremendous support from the community, with donations exceeding the initial fundraising targets. Of the project budget, $850,000 is from grants, $380,000 is from pledged community fundraising and sponsorship, $440,000 from Thames High School, and the remainder from our Council.

See the construction progress in pictures on our website.

You can also view a time-lapse video of the construction on YouTube.

The gym is part of the Active Thames 2018 group of projects, which includes the skate and scooter park at Porritt Park and a future multi-sport clubrooms development at Rhodes Park.

Meanwhile, over at Porritt Park in Thames, the new skate and scooter park is nearly finished.

Concrete work is now almost complete and landscaping is currently underway.

It features mini ramps and a quarter pipe and a number of street skating features to suit a variety of users. We expect the skate park to be complete by the April school holidays.

We worked with skaters on the design of this family-friendly facility that has the potential for a future extension such as a pump track or more street skating features.

See the progress in pictures on our website.