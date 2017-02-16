Lucky escape for two kayakers at Nuggets Point

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 15:40

Two kayakers had a lucky escape this morning after they became trapped on some rocks at Nuggets Point, on the coast near Balclutha.

Just after 11.30am Police were alerted that kayakers had become stuck near the cliffs after they were scared by sea lions in the water.

One person managed to make it back to shore safely, however two of the kayakers sought shelter on nearby rocks and were unable to get back to shore due to rough water conditions.

A rescue boat and jet ski were dispatched to the scene but were unable to reach the kayakers due to large swells in the water.

At approximately 1.30pm a rescue helicopter from Dunedin managed to winch them to safety.

Both kayakers, both women, were taken to Balclutha Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and mild hyperthermia.