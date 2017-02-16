Victim of Milford crash near Homer Tunnel named

|
Police are now in a position to release the name of the man killed on Monday 13 February in a single vehicle crash in Milford, near the Homer Tunnel.
He was 63-year-old Thomas Robert Sandell, from Canada.
The Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.
Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Mr Sandell at this sad time.
