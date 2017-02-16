HB fires contained after some hard firefighting

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 16:18

The Hawke’s Bay fires have now been contained after some hard firefighting, with weather conditions helping to suppress the fires. 13 rural fire crews, four New Zealand Defence Force crews, six helicopters, 17 New Zealand Fire Service appliances, two NZFS Command Units and 3 NZFS tankers worked tirelessly to put the fires out. The four fires that made up the combined fire area burnt 422 hectares and destroyed one residential house.

A Rural National Incident Management Team was established to manage the incident and to provide national oversight and resources where necessary. The Rural National Incident Management Team and firefighters deployed to Hawke’s Bay from other areas are expected to demobilise and hand over to the local team by Friday afternoon, said Gary Lockyer, National Response Co-Ordinator, National Rural Fire Authority

Thank you to all the personnel who worked long and hard to fight these fires, and to local residents for their co-operation at such an unsettling time.