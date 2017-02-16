Potential upgrade for key city centre streets and open spaces

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 18:17

Key city centre streets and open spaces in the heart of the city, including Durham Street, Wharf Street and Elizabeth Street, could be upgraded during the next three years, following endorsement from the City Transformation Committee.

The City Centre Streetscape Amenity and Waterfront Upgrade project is part of the Heart of the City Programme, the purpose of which is to create a vibrant, safe and successful city centre.

Elected Members will consider the committee’s recommendation for the scope of the streetscape design area and priority approach at its Council meeting on Tuesday, 21 February 2017.

Aspen Reserve, Durham Street, Wharf Street east, Elizabeth Street east and The Strand Extension (adjacent to Regional House) are identified as areas to invest in first because of the recent and planned private and public sector development on them, their ability to attract investment in the city centre and encourage more visitors and locals to the city centre. Upgrading these streets would also improve safety and provide better amenity for pedestrians and road users.

City Transformation Committee Chair Larry Baldock fully supports the proposed area and is excited about the potential to help reenergise the city centre.

"Focusing on these areas enables us to work with the private and public sector, including the Tertiary Partnership, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and James Pascoe Group (who own the Farmers site). Together, we can achieve more for the community," Mr Baldock said.

Durham Street has seen considerable private and public sector development recently, with the completion of the Trustpower building and with the eminent tertiary campus and prospective student accommodation projects.

"It makes sense to align an upgrade to Durham Street and nearby Durham Lane with these projects. Likewise, the opportunity to work in partnership to improve the access and pedestrian links and transform the eastern of Elizabeth Street into a more park-like setting with improved access to the water."

He said Council would engage with business and property owners as well as the wider community and stakeholders during the concept design and planning phase.

In the Long Term Plan 2015-2025, Council approved $8 million, to spend in the first five years, to improve the streetscape, waterfront and open spaces in the heart of the city. The $3.2m Access to Water project - tidal stairs, a pier and pontoon on the city centre waterfront scheduled for completion in April 2017 - is the first project to from this budget.