Christchurch fires place pressure on lawyers

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 14:22

The thoughts of lawyers around New Zealand are with members of the profession in Christchurch who are having to cope with the devastating fires, New Zealand Law Society Executive Director Christine Grice says.

Ms Grice says the danger and damage to property, power cuts and the large plumes of smoke are all combining to create a stressful situation for everyone in Christchurch.

She says New Zealand Law Society Canterbury-Westland branch staff are available to provide support to any Christchurch lawyers who might need it. The branch can be contacted on (03) 366 9184 or by emailing canterbury-westland@lawsociety.org.nz.

"The nature of legal practice means that lawyers are frequently in communication with others around the country in a wide variety of transactions. The Law Society is sure that those from other centres who are dealing with Christchurch lawyers will recognise the pressure that they will be under," Ms Grice says.

"Lawyers have a clear duty to ensure the interests of their clients are always foremost, but it has been heartening in the past to see the way in which members of the profession are sensitive to the pressures imposed by events such as fires or earthquakes.

"The profession was quick to offer assistance and support during and in the aftermath of the Christchurch earthquakes, and I am sure this will be the case now," she says.