Police concerned for missing Wellington woman

Thursday, 16 February, 2017 - 21:01

Police are concerned for the safety of 76-year-old Kebai Liu who has been reported missing.

She was last seen at 8:30am this morning at her home in Woodridge, Wellington but has not been seen or heard from since.

Her family are concerned as this is out of character for her.

She does not speak English or have access to a vehicle.

She is believed to have her passport and some foreign money with her.

She was wearing a light blue top and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone who may have seen Kebai or has information on her whereabouts to please call 111.