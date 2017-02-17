Weather change a welcome relief for fire crews in Port Hills

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 06:20

Slightly cooler weather conditions and higher humidity with some light rain having fallen early this morning is welcome relief for emergency services fighting the Port Hills fire in Christchurch..

It has been a quiet night with a few minor flare ups contained by fire crews. Thermal imaging is being used to identify hot spots.

There is a lot of work to do to clean up the whole fire area and this will go on for several days.

Te Hapua Welfare Centre remains open with a small amount of people staying there. Nga Hau E Wha Marae and the Selwyn welfare centre have been closed.

Police cordons are still in place and these areas are still considered dangerous. The situation is being constantly reassessed and we will provide further information as soon as it is available.

Fifteen crew from the United States Coast Guard heavy icebreaker USCGC Polar Star are assisting police and the New Zealand Defence Force in the evacuated areas.

A Defence Force Hercules is expected to arrive in Christchurch from Australia today with fire retardant.

Road closure information:

- Cashmere Rd is closed between Hendersons Road and Kaiwara Street.

- Penruddock Rise is also closed at Cashmere Road

- Worsleys Road is closed at Cashmere Road

- Hoon Hay Valley Road is closed at Cashmere Road

- Kennedys Bush Road is closed at Cashmere Road

- Sutherland Road is closed at Cashmere Road

- Worsleys Track from Worlseys Road is closed

- Dyers Pass Road is closed between Hackthorne Road to Governors Bay Road. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass as the alternate route.

- Summit Road is closed between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track

- Old Tai Tapu Road is closed between Osterholts Road and Early Valley Road.

- Early Valley Road is closed at Old Tai Tapu Road