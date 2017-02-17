Traffic lights not working on HB expressway at Pakowhai Road

|
The traffic lights on the Expressway at Pakowhai Road, in Hawke's Bay, are out of action at the moment.
Motorists are asked to please be patient and to take extra care in the area.
Alternatively, if you haven't set out yet, it's worth considering alternative routes.
