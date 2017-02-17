Landslip blocking Omamari Road in Kaihu

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 07:46

Omamari Road in Kaihu is blocked following a significant landslip overnight.

The landslip has taken out power lines and is covering a 50metre section of the road.

Emergency services and council contractors are dealing with the slip, but the road is expected to be closed for most of the day.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Diversions are in place from Kai Iwi Road and Omamari Road along the coast towards Babylon Coast Road, back to State Highway 12 and the Parore area.