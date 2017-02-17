Work progressing well on fire-damaged West Coast rail line

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 09:48

Scaffolding has been put in place on the most severely damaged bridge on the Christchurch-Greymouth line between Cass and Springfield as work to reopen the line gathers pace.

"Work is progressing well and we are working hard to achieve the early April re-opening date," says KiwiRail Group General Manager Network Services Todd Moyle.

The line is used for the renowned TranzAlpine passenger service, and also for coal and dairy freight services.

"Our biggest challenge is bridge 25 at Truscotts Creek, which was heavily damaged in the fires. The scaffolding has been completed on the piers, which is a great accomplishment. It means we can now start repairing the bridge and get the biggest job out of the way.

"A 22-tonne excavator and bulldozer is now on site, and that has helped significantly in building a platform for a crane that will be used in the rebuild.

"Yesterday our team completed work on two other bridges so that we can use them to transport equipment to other critical sites that need work.

"It’s been a momentous effort by our crews, who are working from Christchurch and Greymouth.

"Others will be coming from Invercargill and Tauranga to tackle the reinstatement of the line as quickly as possible."

KiwiRail is also using this opportunity to undertake inspections and maintenance, including bridge re-sleepering and asset maintenance.

The stretch of track was closed after a 300 hectare fire swept through the remote area recently. The fire damaged bridges, track and signal systems.