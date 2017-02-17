One dead after truck and car collide on Waimate Highway

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 10:01

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on the Waimate Highway, close to Whitneys Creek.

A truck and a car have collided around 9:45 this morning.

One person has died and another is seriously injured.

Serious Crash Unit and other emergency services are in attendance and will be on the scene for some time.

Diversions are expected to be put in place but have not been confirmed yet.