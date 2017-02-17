University walkway safety initiative launched in Wellington

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 10:14

Wellington City Council is working with Victoria University to keep the streets leading from the university into the Wellington CBD safe, Mayor Justin Lester has announced.

Focusing on the Boyd Wilson Field to the Terrace Walkway, Wellington City Council will be installing a CCTV camera at the top of the stairs to connect with the already existing CCTV system operated out of Victoria University.

The Mayor says that this is a first in a series of safety initiatives in the area.

"I am committed to keeping the streets of Wellington safe. This is an area used frequently by university students and we want to make sure they have safe pathways into town," he says.

"We have a responsibility to ensure that everyone in Wellington feels safe when they are walking around the city."

Wellington City Council is also investigating a number of other smaller projects aiming to open up the area, making it more visible and safer. These include increasing the frequency of maintenance of the area and an increased number of clean-ups to remove rubbish.

Social Development Portfolio leader and Lambton Ward Councillor Brian Dawson says the additional camera will be monitored through the CCTV hub based at the police station. "Our CCTV volunteers will be able to immediately alert police and the university security of any issues. It’s great that we are able to work together to keep Wellington safe," he says.

Victoria University of Wellington Student Association President Rory Lenihan-Ikin welcomes the work. "It’s great to see Wellington City Council and Victoria University working to make the streets safer," he says.

"This is going to make a huge difference to the students who use that walkway every day."