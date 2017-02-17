Consistency central to Kiwi travel habits in 2016

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 10:20

The latest Hotel Price Index (HPI) from Hotels.com has revealed Kiwi travellers chose the well-trodden path for holidays in 2016, with destinations across Australia dominating the top ten list of most popular international getaways for the fourth year running.

The Hotels.com data has again revealed Melbourne and Sydney as the unfailing front runners for Kiwi travellers, taking out first and second place respectively as the most popular international destinations visited by Kiwi travellers.

Despite the healthy rivalry between the two countries, Kiwis’ ongoing love affair with the sun and sand of Australia’s east coast was evident, with the Gold Coast scooping up fourth place, and Brisbane jumping five places to secure eighth place in 2016.

The Hotels.com data also revealed that despite the political stirrings of Brexit and the US Election, 2016 was another year Kiwis again stamped their passports in the States and UK. Beach paradise Honolulu placed third place on the list, while everyone’s favourite sin city, Las Vegas, came in fifth place. London also proved to be a favourite for Kiwi travellers, with England’s buzzing capital claiming the tenth spot on the list.

The HPI is a regular report on hotel prices in major destinations across the world. The data is drawn from bookings made on the hundreds of thousands of hotels on the Hotels.com websites worldwide.

Commenting on the latest figures, David Spasovic, Marketing Manager, Australia and New Zealand for the Hotels.com brand, said that even though Australia continues to be a travel favourite, Kiwis have plenty of travel options.

"While New Zealand may have won the Bledisloe Cup in 2016, Australia continues to be the clear winner when it comes to its popularity as a Kiwi travel destination.

"However, with new flight routes opening up to different corners of the world, Kiwis are becoming spoiled for choice when it comes to international destinations. Despite their regular movements over the couple of years, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled on how Kiwis’ travel habits might change in 2017."

