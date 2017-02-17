Crash closes Whitford Road

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 10:25

A section of road in East Auckland is closed due to a serious crash.

At least one person is reported to be in a critical condition.

Whitford Road is closed between the Whitford roundabout and Beachlands, due to a diesel spill.

Motorists approaching from Whitford Park Road will also be affected.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and take extra care.