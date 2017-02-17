Council adopts new fines for littering

|
[ login or create an account ]
Far North District Council has expanded its fight against littering and illegal rubbish dumping with a new suite of fines.
The new Litter Infringement Policy was adopted by Council on Thursday 16 Feburary and allows for graduated fines of between $100 and $400.
Under the new regime, a first minor littering offence will attract a $100 fine. This climbs to $400 depending on the volumes and the type of litter involved. For example, hazardous or offensive litter, such as faeces or nappies, will attract the maximum $400 fine.
Previously, Council could only issue infringements of $400 regardless of the seriousness of the littering. This led to a high rate of non-payment of infringements, forcing Council into expensive and time-consuming court action. Councillors agreed that the new graduated system of fines would be a more effective deterrent against less serious littering.
For more serious offences, the Litter Act 1979 allows for fines of up to $7500 or one month’s imprisonment for offending likely to cause injury, disease or infection.
The new fines range from:
- $100 for the equivalent of one litre or less
- $150 from 1L to 20L
- $250 for 20L to 120L
- $400 over 120L
- $400 for hazardous litter and for repeat offenders.
The new fines regime will be in place by Easter.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.