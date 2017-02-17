Nominations sought for Grants group

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 11:07

The Dunedin City Council is keen to hear from members of the public interested in helping allocate more than $2 million to a range of community groups.

Nominations are being sought for two community representatives, an arts representative and an events representative to the Council's Grants Subcommittee.

Subcommittee Chair Cr Aaron Hawkins says, "Involvement in this subcommittee provides a unique insight into what's going on in the arts, environment, recreation and community sectors. So much of our community's vibrancy is created by many small groups of volunteers and the funds allocated by the committee play a vital role in supporting those activities."

The Grants Subcommittee consists of Councillors and sector representatives who meet in different groupings to consider a wide range of grant applications.

The term of new representatives will be for three years.

The subcommittee meets three times a year - in May, July and November - to allocate more than $2 million in grants. There are usually about 100 applications for the various grants in each round. The process involves a large amount of reading and evaluation of applications prior to the subcommittee meeting and assessing recommendations made by staff.

"We fund a diverse range of activities and projects, in a range of sectors and as such we're looking for four people to complement the knowledge and skills of the existing committee. The successful nominees will have an extensive knowledge of community groups and processes," says Cr Hawkins.

Nomination forms are available online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/grants-subcommittee. Forms can also be collected from the Customer Services Centre in the Civic Centre, or phone 03 477 4000.

Nominations for the appointments close at 5pm on Monday, 6 March 2017.