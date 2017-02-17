Orion starts recovery process

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 10:57

Orion reports that its network has suffered no further impacts from the Port Hills fire overnight and it is moving into recovery mode today.

Currently around 107 customers remain without power in the Port Hills area.

Orion has now been given permission to gain limited access to fire affected areas to assess the damage to its network and begin the process of restoring power to homes. This process has started in Early Valley Road, where around 19 homes are beginning to be connected.

Restoring services to homes in the area will be done progressively, and is expected to take up to a week. Each home will need to be checked to ensure power can be turned back on safely.

Also, the major power lines in the Port Hills are now live following surveying checks to ensure they were safe to re-commence providing power to the city.

Orion continues to reroute power around the city to maintain supply while the network is further assessed.

The company says the fires continue to present a risk to power supply and the situation remains fragile. It is possible that there will be further outages until the fires are fully extinguished.

Orion CEO Rob Jamieson said he would like to thank residents and businesses for their understanding.

Orion urges residents in the Port Hills area to take particular care around electricity at this time.

For updates on power outages around the city visit www.oriongroup.co.nz or call 03 363 9898 for more information.