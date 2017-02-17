Serious road crash South Canterbury closes highway

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 11:33

A serious crash between two vehicles at Morven, between Timaru and Oamaru, has closed State Highway 1 this morning just after 10 am. A detour is in place.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is attending.

The highway is not expected to be open until at least mid-afternoon or later, says NZ Transport Agency Regional Performance Manager Pete Connors.

"The detour route, which is sealed and suitable for heavy vehicles, is via Old Ferry Road and Glenavy Tawai Road, just north of the Waitaki River. The detour route will not add much to the overall journey time."

The Transport Agency thanks all drivers for taking care on the detour and around road crews.