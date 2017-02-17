Marlborough's East Coast residents urged to stay clear of rivers

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 11:52

East Coast residents are advised to stay away from rivers this afternoon and over the weekend.

MetService has issued a severe weather watch for Marlborough’s East Coast from this afternoon through to Saturday morning, which could put pressure on landslip dams that had been created during the Kaikoura Earthquake.

Residents are being advised to stay away from rivers in the event of a dam’s failure creating a sudden surge of water - particularly in the Ure and Clarence River catchments.

Marlborough District Council Recovery Manager Dean Heiford said there was a high risk that the dams would pool and release water in a heavy rainfall, causing sudden surges in water levels.

"Residents along the East Coast need to stay clear of rivers over the weekend and ensure machinery and stock are moved to high ground," Mr Heiford said.

Campers are also advised to not camp along the riverside, and kayakers and rafters are also advised to not go on the East Coast rivers due to the high surge risk.

Mr Heiford urged people to remain cautious after the rainfall. "A surge in the river level could happen at any stage after a heavy rainfall, so safety needs to come first."

At this stage Council isn’t expecting SH1 and rail bridges to be affected. Council and Civil Defence will continue to monitor the weather and will issue further warnings or advisories if required.