Nelson Police investigating burglary on Trafalgar Street

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 11:51

Police are seeking information from the public regarding a burglary in Nelson Central early this morning.

At approximately 2.35am an offender used a rock to gain entry to the Jens Hansen Jewellers on Trafalgar Square, causing extensive damage to the store.

The rock was then used to smash open the glass cabinets inside the shop and several pieces of jewellery were taken.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Nelson Central area around the time of the burglary, as they may have information that could assist Police with their investigation.

Any information can be provided to Nelson Police on (03) 546 3840.

Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.