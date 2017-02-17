Arrest made following 2016 holiday park assault

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 11:55

Hawke's Bay Police have arrested a 33-year-old Wellington man today in relation to a serious assault that occurred at a local holiday camp ground last year.

Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said the arrest followed an incident at the Hastings Top Ten Holiday Park in September 2016.

"The victim received serious injuries in this assault but has made good progress in his recovery," said Mr Pritchard.

The arrested man will make an appearance in the Hastings District Court next week.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in the matter.