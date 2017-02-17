People urged to take extra care as heavy rain hits

|
The NZ Transport Agency is urging all road users to take extra care and check the latest conditions with severe weather hitting or expected to hit parts of the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.
There is currently a severe weather warning in place for the Bay of Plenty, especially west of Kawerau, and also eastern Waikato and Taupo. 100 to 140mm of rain and thunderstorms are likely in some of these areas through to Saturday evening. This is on top of significant rain that has already accumulated in eastern Waikato and western Bay of Plenty.
Transport Agency Journey Manager Liam Ryan said with all this rain people may see some flooding or slips and they should take extra care.
"All people who are using the roads should reduce their speed and increase their following distances.
"As conditions can change rapidly, check the latest weather and road updates before you head out," Mr Ryan said.
Check the weather here: http://bit.ly/metservicenz
Motorists can get real time information from:
- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)
- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic
For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates
- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/
- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP
