Whitford Road reopens after series of crashes

Motorists are advised to continue driving with care in the Whitford area following a series of four crashes there this morning.

One two-car crash just before 9:30am resulted in a person suffering critical injuries.

Three others in that crash were less seriously injured.

Whitford Road is now open, however, signs advising of a restricted speed area are in place, and contractors have put absorbent material on the road because of a diesel spill.