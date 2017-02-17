Whitford Road reopens after series of crashes

|
Motorists are advised to continue driving with care in the Whitford area following a series of four crashes there this morning.
One two-car crash just before 9:30am resulted in a person suffering critical injuries.
Three others in that crash were less seriously injured.
Whitford Road is now open, however, signs advising of a restricted speed area are in place, and contractors have put absorbent material on the road because of a diesel spill.
