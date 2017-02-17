Drop-in session to share plans for new Hutt cycleway

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 13:45

We love cycling here in the Hutt and on Saturday 25 February we want to share our plans for a new local cycleway.

It's called the Beltway and it will provide a connection between residential areas, workplaces, the hospital, schools, the CBD, local shopping centres and public transport hubs. We want to use the rail corridor to create a cycling 'spine', extending between Seaview and Taita. It will also link to the planned Wainuiomata and Eastern Bays shared pathways as well as the Hutt River Trail.

Council’s senior project engineer Simon Cager says while the project is in the early investigation stage it’s time to share proposed options with the community and get feedback.

"At this time only concept level options have been developed which focus on the location of the cycleway. These options are largely variations along the same corridor as there are limited alternative routes for traffic and cyclists between Taita and Seaview, without requiring significant detours.

"We have not yet developed detailed plans for what the route could look like but it’s important we talk with the community early about the concepts we’re developing to get their feedback."

The community is invited to the open session on Saturday 25 February to hear more and share feedback. Drop in anytime from 11am to 2pm at The Dowse Art Museum, 45 Laings Road (James Coe 2 meeting room).

For more visit huttcity.govt.nz/beltway