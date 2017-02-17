Steady progress being made on Coromandel Harbour project

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 13:33

There continues to be steady progress on the different strands of work that make up our Coromandel Harbour Facilities Project. Here's the latest update:

Sugarloaf Expansion

Since August last year our Council continues to have regular monthly meetings with the Coromandel Marine Farmers Association (CoroMFA) to discuss their consenting requirements and progress regarding the proposed development of a piled wharf at the Sugarloaf Wharf (Te Kouma).

This project continues to be driven by the CoroMFA with our Council acting in a facilitation role where appropriate.

We anticipate a receipt of a consent application from CoroMFA sometime this year - all going to plan.

To add to the wider development our Council has also continued to work on implementing the commitments made in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with the CoroMFA. We have implemented several health and safety improvements at Sugarloaf including new signage and re-marking of the area to help keep recreational users and industry separated as much as practical.

CoroMFA have also been working with their members to update their code of conduct and improve their health and safety procedures from an operational perspective.

Future demand for Coromandel Harbour boat ramps and wharves

Work has continued on improving district-wide demand management for boat ramps with the aim of spreading the recreational fishing load across the Coromandel to help alleviate pressure on our most busy facilities during peak times (this includes Sugarloaf Wharf and Waikawau Bay boat ramp). It has been another busy summer for the districts already congested boat ramp facilities and there are no major incidents to report.

A Marine and Harbour Strategy is under development and this strategy will set out a long-term plan for the boat ramps and wharves and jetties on the west coast. The strategy will help inform our Annual Plan for 2017-18 and Long-Term Plan (2018-2028) processes specifically in relation to our marine and harbour assets and facilities and will be further informed by the outcomes of the EOI process.

Jack's Point/Furey's Creek

The Coromandel-Colville Community Board has been updated on the revised design and Annual Plan submission for the proposed new ramp and pontoon at Jack's Point at an estimated cost of $700K+. Consideration of the project will now proceed to the Annual Plan Process and/or long-term planning processes with determinations due in June 2017.The scope will propose the upgrade of the Jacks Point facility will be brought into the district harbour project scope within the 2017-18 or 18/19 financial year. The Council report will also detail the additional budget requirements based on the enhanced design.

Park and Ride Facility - Hannaford's Wharf

The resource consent application by the Mussel Kitchen for a park and ride facility for Hannaford's Wharf has was approved but is currently under appeal.

The initiative once delivered should help to further alleviate congestion on Te Kouma Road and parking issues at Hannaford's Wharf. In the event that the private Park and Ride proposal does not go ahead, Council will need to resume planning for a Council developed facility nearer to Coromandel Town

Coromandel Harbour Strategy

The Expression of interest (EOI) for potential partners on the Inner Harbour concept closed late last year. We are now evaluating the 12 proposals and are in discussions with most of the short-listed parties. An update to Council and stakeholders is due in March/April.

