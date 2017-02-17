Trespassing visitors to Whangamata Beach Hop event targeted

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 13:45

Visitors who trespass onto private property when accommodation is tight are being targeted in an initiative during the Beach Hop event in March.

Over the summer holiday period and especially when events have been held in Whangamata, Police have had to remove a number of people who were camping on private property without the owners’ knowledge or permission.

Whangamata Area Manager Garry Towler says that with more than half the properties in Whangamata owned by absentee ratepayers, individuals and groups have been arriving in town with no accommodation and these properties are at potential risk of being targeted.

"We have had some incidents where they start cruising around eventually setting up camp on a property that is not occupied. What happens next is what concerns Police and our Council. The ‘campers' have no toilet, often no water, or they turn the water on at the toby and leave it on," says Mr Towler.

"There’s no rubbish disposal and the property is used as a place to party. In some instances, damage has occurred to the property," he says.

In a bid to quickly stamp out the unwelcome visitors, we're asking our absentee ratepayers in Whangamata who will not be attending Beach Hop and not letting their place out for the event to email us at customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz, with contact details and a confirmation that no one is permitted to be on the property.

"The list will be handed to Police who will keep an eye out for the new breed of 'freedom camper' during the next big event in town, The Beach Hop in March," says Mr Towler.

The Repco Beach Hop is scheduled for the week of 22 - 26 March. This year the classic cars will take a road trip to Whitianga for the first-ever Whitianga Beach Party on Thursday 23 March after a decision to alternate between the towns of Whitianga and Tairua each year.

"We went for a test visit at Repco Beach Hop 16 on the Tuesday and the feedback was so good we had to look at making the change. We've been working with the Thames-Coromandel District Council for some time to make this happen - we have four one way bridges which require traffic control. Plus we've had to close more roads and reserves in Whitianga to fit all the cars in.," says Beach Hop organiser Noddy Watts.

