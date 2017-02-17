Police still at scene of Waimate Highway crash

|
Police are still at the scene following a serious crash involving a truck and a car this morning, just north of Glenavy on State Highway One.
The current diversions are likely to stay in place for several hours.
The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the collision is under way.
Further updates will be issued as information becomes available.
