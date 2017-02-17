Expertise will keep air show traffic flowing at Ohakea

Friday, 17 February, 2017 - 14:45

World-leading experts in event crowd and traffic management are working to ensure people get to the Royal New Zealand Air Force 2017 Air Tattoo air show without a hitch.

Tens of thousands are expected to go to the air show at RNZAF Base Ohakea on February 25 and 26 and the organisers are determined to get traffic management right.

The RNZAF is working with specialist company FOAMHAND to ensure that people can travel to the event in good time and without issue. FOAMHAND specialises in planning and managing the movement of people for large events. Its team has worked on some of the biggest public events in the world, such as the London and Rio Olympics, as well as numerous large events around New Zealand.

Calum Nicholson, Chief Technical Officer of FOAMHAND, said hours of planning had gone into devising the best methods to get people and traffic to the Air Tattoo.

"We look at every alternative, think of every option, and consider every foreseeable issue to be able to make fully informed decisions on plans for events this size," Mr Nicholson said. "The people on the ground are highly practised and are committed to helping everyone have a good experience."

People wanting to attend the event will not be able to drive up and buy a ticket at RNZAF Base Ohakea. Tickets should be purchased from Ticketek, where passes for the parking area adjacent to the base can also be bought.

The last day for purchasing parking passes is Sunday, February 19, to allow time for them to be couriered.

A free park-and-ride bus service is available from Manfeild in Feilding for travellers from the south and Bulls for travellers from the north. Full details, including bus departure times, are available at www.airtattoo.mil.nz

There will be several local road closures around the base over the weekend of the event but SH1 and SH3 will remain open.

Road closures on the days of the event:

- A’Court St, from Phillips St to Dundas Rd (SH3).

- Campion Rd, from SH1 to Tangimoana Rd.

- Fagan Road, from SH1 and SH3 to Speedy Rd.

- Hurst Rd, from Wilson Rd to Wightman Rd.

- McDonell Rd, from Tangimoana Rd South exit to Tangimoana Rd North exit.

- Mingaroa Rd, from Ngaio Rd to Halcombe Rd.

- Ngaio Rd, from Wilson Rd to Mount Stewart Halcombe Rd.

- Phillips St, from Fagan St to A’Court St.

- Sandon Rd, from Lees Rd to Ranfurly Rd.

- Soldiers Rd, from SH 1 (no exit).

- Speedy Road, from SH1 to Tangimoana Rd.

- Tangimoana Road, from SH1 and SH3 to Rosina Rd.

- Taylor Road, from SH1 to Tangimoana Rd.

- Whale Rd, from SH 1 (no exit).

- Wilsons Rd, from SH1 and SH3 to Ngaio Rd.

- Wightman Rd, SH1 and SH3 to the no-exit end.

Tickets are purchased through Ticketek and there will be no gate sales.

See www.airtattoo.mil.nz for more details about the air show.